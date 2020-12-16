COVID-19 and Digital Transformation: A HCL Perspective

Not to say that HCL Technologies has found the pandemic ‘easy’, but it certainly seems to be the case that the company has acted as a trailblazer and shown organisations across the globe exactly how they can transform into agile, resilient stalwarts. Maybe they’ll release a guidebook one day.

On the question of digital transformation being accelerated by a decade during 2020, Eric wasn’t so sure. “The suggestion that we’ve accelerated by that vast amount of time implies that the COVID-19 made us invent futuristic technologies ─ in reality, though, we haven’t.” Organisations were forced to adapt their technological arsenal and adopt new norms and values but “most of the capabilities that our customers are asking us to develop and accelerate are not necessarily, new and innovative; it’s more about how we can apply existing technologies to remote-access purposes. I would say that not a lot of innovation has accelerated. It was more about accelerating investments in existing technologies.”

Investments can go either way and, in Eric’s case, when HCL released its FY21 second-quarter figures on the 16th October, it was revealed that their prudent financial decisions and the nimble mentality he’s instilled in teams across the globe which allowed them to rapidly respond to the pandemic, were ultimately beneficial for the company. Not just for the ‘boots on the ground’. HCL announced a net income of US$424mn, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year ─ exponential growth in a time period of uncertainty. Naturally, from an outsider's perspective, you’d assume that this ─ alongside the fact that HCL Technologies has been the fastest-growing large technology company globally for four years in a row ─ would have something to do with the technologies that it has access to.

Speaking of the “technological arsenal”, Eric notioned that it’s neither cloud adoption, digital transformation or next-gen technology that is truly revolutionising the system currently. In response to the suggestion, the CPO stated that “It’s none of those. It’s actually HCL’s business architecture. Our architecture has multiple lines of business ─ IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud-based services, included.” But Eric was quick to clarify that it isn’t the technology itself that is transforming the company ─ it’s the people in charge of the tech. At HCL Technologies, there is an ethos that “every individual is the CEO of their position”. In a workplace that implements that very modern and unique mindset, there’s a degree of freedom within the ranks which allows staff to flex their skills in whichever way they see fit, to ensure that they do whatever they think is best ─ which is often the very best for the company too. Sometimes things go wrong; most of the time they go right. You have to have a certain amount of flexibility to find out.

Sinking cash into a diverse and dynamic business architecture and the subsequent infrastructure is incredibly important in companies of the future, especially in an era where employees are heavily focused on development, freedom, and opportunity. “Our business architecture... We have multiple lines of business. So we have all those technologies you mentioned, and we have big bets that we've made in those, both organic and inorganic. We're involved in every industry. If you look at our industry split, it's not like we're 80% one industry. Our largest one is less than 25%,” Eric added.

With all of this in mind, it’s clear that while some industry-leaders are focused on implementing certain technological elements into their business operations, spreading your investments across several technologies, as well as your human assets is potentially a wiser move. Create a wider web and infiltrate all of the markets, in other words.

Looking to the future, Eric doesn’t think that we’ll see HCL Technologies changing its strategies up too much. Fortunately, as we now know, the company had already prepared a diverse supply chain years before COVID-19 hit, and they were able to put up a very strong, resilient defence against the effects of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. “I don’t think there’s going to be anything massively changing strategically across the next 24-months. However, we will see an increase in our local hiring at both the experienced and entry-level ranks; as such, you’ll see an increase in brand awareness on campuses and other hiring channels.

“In India, HCL is a huge brand. People know it just as well as Coca-Cola or Apple. We’re at that level over there ─ a household name. In the Western nations - where most of our revenues come from - our customers and prospects know us, but we aren’t as well known. We are currently the digital technology partner for both Manchester United and Cricket Australia and have been a highly visible participant at the World Economic Forum, amongst other things. So we get seen, and we’d like to find ways to increase that visibility. That’s the future for us.”