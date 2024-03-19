Credit Agricole

Founded in 2004, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB) has established itself as a leading player in the global financial market. Headquartered in Montrouge, France, the bank leverages its extensive international network to provide innovative solutions tailored to the needs of corporate clients, financial institutions, and governments worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Philippe Brassac, Crédit Agricole CIB combines deep industry expertise with a commitment to sustainable finance. The bank excels in a range of services including investment banking, corporate banking, and market activities. With a focus on structured finance and capital markets, its comprehensive offerings are designed to support the diverse objectives of its clients.

With a workforce of around 14,000 employees, Crédit Agricole CIB is dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation. The bank's strategic approach and robust financial performance, demonstrated by its annual revenue of €7.2 bn, underscore its position as a trusted partner in the financial sector.