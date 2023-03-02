Credit Union of America

Credit Union of America was founded in 1935 with a vision to provide a better financial alternative for its members. Established in Wichita, Kansas by a group of forward-thinking individuals, Credit Union of America started as a small credit union serving local teachers.

Over the years, it has grown into a leading financial institution, and today has over US$1.5bn in assets. Credit Union of America’s founding principles of cooperative ownership, member-focused service and community support remain at the centre of its operations, with a focus on inclusivity and accessibility.

As it continues to innovate and evolve, Credit Union of America continues to expand its range of financial products and services with the latest technology, while maintaining its member-centric approach.