CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operations in 31 countries worldwide. Since its foundation in 1970, CRH has grown to become a prominent player in the building materials industry, providing a broad range of materials to the construction, infrastructure, and housing sectors.

With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, CRH has positioned itself as a key partner for customers seeking high-quality, reliable building solutions. The company’s diverse portfolio includes products such as cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, and precast concrete, catering to a wide array of project needs.

CRH’s success is driven by its talented workforce, dedication to safety, and a customer-centric approach. By leveraging its extensive network and industry expertise, CRH continues to deliver value and drive growth in the global building materials market.