Founded in 1925, Croda International has been at the forefront of innovation in the speciality chemicals sector. Headquartered in Snaith, United Kingdom, the company has carved a niche in providing sustainable solutions across various industries. With a robust workforce of 3,000 employees, Croda focuses on harnessing smart science to improve lives by creating high-performance ingredients and technologies.

Under the leadership of CEO Steve Foots, Croda has consistently delivered on its promise of driving innovation through research and development. The company's commitment to sustainability is evident in its extensive portfolio, which includes products and services tailored for personal care, health care, and crop care markets. Croda's ethos of leveraging chemistry to create, make, and sell speciality chemicals has positioned it as a global leader in its field.

With an established presence worldwide, Croda continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in speciality chemicals. The company’s dedication to responsible and ethical business practices ensures that it not only meets the needs of today but also safeguards the environment for future generations. Through its diverse range of offerings, Croda remains committed to enhancing the quality of life while fostering a sustainable future.