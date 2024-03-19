Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Datang International Power

Datang International Power Company Facts
HQ Location
Beijing, China
Employee Count
29,077
CEO
Wang Wei
Revenue
¥109.1 billion CNY
Company Profile

China CDT, headquartered in Beijing, stands as a leader in the technology and digital solutions sector. With a workforce of 29,077 dedicated employees, the company is committed to driving innovation and delivering top-tier solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, and enterprise solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Wang Wei, China CDT has firmly established itself as a trusted partner for businesses navigating digital transformation. The company offers a comprehensive range of services including IT consulting, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. These services are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises, ensuring they stay competitive in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

China CDT’s expertise in system integration and its focus on delivering high-quality, impactful solutions have earned it a reputable position within the industry. The company continues to leverage its extensive experience and cutting-edge technology to help organisations achieve their goals and drive sustainable growth.

Keywords and Services
cloud computing
data analytics
enterprise solutions
IT consulting
digital transformation
artificial intelligence
cybersecurity
system integration
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!