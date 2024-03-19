Datang International Power

Company Profile

China CDT, headquartered in Beijing, stands as a leader in the technology and digital solutions sector. With a workforce of 29,077 dedicated employees, the company is committed to driving innovation and delivering top-tier solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, and enterprise solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Wang Wei, China CDT has firmly established itself as a trusted partner for businesses navigating digital transformation. The company offers a comprehensive range of services including IT consulting, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. These services are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises, ensuring they stay competitive in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

China CDT’s expertise in system integration and its focus on delivering high-quality, impactful solutions have earned it a reputable position within the industry. The company continues to leverage its extensive experience and cutting-edge technology to help organisations achieve their goals and drive sustainable growth.