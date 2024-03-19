Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Facts
HQ Location
Moline, Illinois, USA
Employee Count
80000
CEO
John May
Revenue
$61bn

Founded in 1837, Deere & Company, commonly known as John Deere, is a global leader in the manufacturing of agricultural machinery, construction, and forestry equipment. With headquarters in Moline, Illinois, USA, the company has established a solid reputation for quality and innovation over the decades. Deere & Company employs around 80,000 people worldwide, working collaboratively to deliver advanced solutions for their customers.

The company offers a wide range of products including agriculture machinery, construction equipment, and forestry machinery. With a commitment to sustainability and technology, Deere & Company also develops advanced diesel engines and drivetrain components, ensuring their machinery operates efficiently and reliably in various conditions.

Under the leadership of CEO John May, Deere & Company continues to drive progress in the industries it serves. The company's dedication to excellence is reflected in its continuous innovation and strong global presence. With a focus on meeting the evolving needs of its customers, Deere & Company is poised to maintain its leadership in the market for years to come.

Keywords and Services
Agriculture machinery
Construction equipment
Forestry machinery
Diesel engines
Drivetrain components
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website