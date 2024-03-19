Company Profile

Founded in 1925, Delta Air Lines has grown to become one of the most recognised and reliable names in the aviation industry. With its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta operates a vast network of flights, serving millions of passengers around the globe. The airline is committed to providing exceptional customer service, ensuring every journey is comfortable, efficient, and enjoyable.

Under the leadership of CEO Ed Bastian, Delta continues to innovate and expand its offerings, catering to both individual travellers and corporate clients. The company excels in various sectors, including air travel, logistics, and cargo services. Delta's dedication to excellence is evident through its robust loyalty programmes and its relentless pursuit of improving the passenger experience.

Delta's extensive workforce of 100,000 employees works tirelessly to maintain the highest standards of safety and efficiency. The company’s comprehensive range of services is designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers, whether they are flying internationally or domestically. Delta Air Lines remains a trusted partner for travellers and businesses alike, committed to connecting people and places worldwide.