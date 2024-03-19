Established in 1997, Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks. With a vast portfolio of brands including Johnnie Walker, Guinness, and Baileys, Diageo serves consumers in more than 180 countries. The company operates with a commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation, ensuring every product meets the highest standards.

Headquartered in London, UK, Diageo employs approximately 32,000 individuals worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Ivan Menezes, Diageo focuses on fostering a culture of inclusivity and responsibility. The company’s strategy revolves around premiumisation, digital transformation, and expanding its footprint in emerging markets.

Diageo is dedicated to promoting responsible drinking and sustainability. The company integrates sustainable practices across its supply chain, from sourcing ingredients to packaging. By leveraging its global distribution network and investing in technology, Diageo continues to innovate and lead the way in the alcoholic beverages industry.