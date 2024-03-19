Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, founded in 1948, has grown to become a leading omni-channel retail company. Headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, USA, the company is dedicated to offering a wide selection of high-quality sporting goods, sports equipment, outdoor gear, and activewear. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, DICK'S Sporting Goods ensures that athletes of all levels have access to the best gear for their needs.

Under the leadership of CEO Lauren Hobart, DICK'S Sporting Goods has expanded its presence across the United States, employing approximately 56,000 individuals. The company operates through a network of over 850 stores, complemented by a robust e-commerce platform that enables customers to shop conveniently online. DICK'S Sporting Goods is renowned for its exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and a comprehensive range of products that cater to various sports and outdoor activities.

DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through its extensive product offerings. The company provides a diverse selection of fitness equipment, footwear, and team sports gear, ensuring that athletes and enthusiasts can find everything they need under one roof. With a strong emphasis on innovation and customer experience, DICK'S Sporting Goods continues to be a trusted name in the sporting goods industry, dedicated to helping customers achieve their goals and pursue their passions.