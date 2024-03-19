Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois, has been a pioneer in the financial services industry since its founding in 1985. With a workforce of 22,000 employees, Discover has consistently offered a wide array of products including credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and home equity loans. The company is committed to helping its customers achieve their financial goals through a range of innovative banking products and online savings accounts.

Led by CEO Michael Shepherd, Discover has established itself as a leading name in consumer finance and digital banking. The company’s robust suite of financial services is designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers, providing everything from credit card options to secure and convenient online banking solutions. Discover’s dedication to customer satisfaction is evident through its commitment to delivering exceptional service and support.

Discover also plays a significant role in the payment services sector, offering reliable and efficient solutions for both consumers and businesses. With an annual revenue of $15.86bn, the company continues to expand its reach and impact, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the financial landscape. Discover remains focused on innovation and excellence, striving to enhance the financial well-being of its customers worldwide.