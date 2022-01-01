Profile Picture

Dole Sunshine Company

Profile Picture
“Sunshine for all” is our purpose – every Doler’s commitment to DO good for all. From creating access to good nutrition, products with no processed sugar & artificial ingredients, zero fruit loss, carbon neutrality & sustainable packaging, to caring for our shareholders, stakeholders and the planet, our promise is to champion these for People, our Planet & everyone’s Prosperity. These define what we stand for. These give us the courage to keep doing what we do.
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Executives in Dole Sunshine Company

View All

Naissa von Pein

Director, Global Category Indirect and Procurement Excellence

Read more