Dole Sunshine Company

“Sunshine for all” is our purpose – every Doler’s commitment to DO good for all. From creating access to good nutrition, products with no processed sugar & artificial ingredients, zero fruit loss, carbon neutrality & sustainable packaging, to caring for our shareholders, stakeholders and the planet, our promise is to champion these for People, our Planet & everyone’s Prosperity. These define what we stand for. These give us the courage to keep doing what we do.