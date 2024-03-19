Company Profile

Dominion Energy, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a leading provider of energy solutions in the United States. Founded in 1983, the company offers comprehensive services in electricity and natural gas, focusing on delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable energy to its customers. Dominion Energy is dedicated to driving innovation and adopting renewable energy sources, ensuring a cleaner and greener future.

With a workforce of 17,000 employees, Dominion Energy is committed to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. The company’s extensive portfolio includes power generation, transmission, and distribution services, making it a key player in the energy sector. Dominion Energy actively invests in modern infrastructure and smart grid technologies to enhance efficiency and reliability.

Under the leadership of CEO Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy continues to expand its renewable energy initiatives and develop advanced energy solutions. The company prioritises environmental stewardship and community engagement, working to reduce its carbon footprint and support the communities it serves. Dominion Energy’s commitment to innovation and sustainability drives its mission to power a better tomorrow.