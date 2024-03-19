DSM-Firmenich, established in 1902, is a leading global company specialising in nutrition, health, and sustainable living. Headquartered in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland, it has a significant presence with around 30,000 employees globally. Under the leadership of CEO Dimitri de Vreeze, DSM-Firmenich strives to create innovative solutions to improve the quality of life for people worldwide.

The company's services span a wide array of industries including biotechnology, personal care, food and beverages, and fragrances. DSM-Firmenich is committed to leveraging its scientific expertise to deliver sustainable and impactful solutions that address the global challenges related to health and nutrition. By integrating science and technology, the company aims to enhance the well-being of individuals and communities.

DSM-Firmenich also invests significantly in renewable energy and sustainable practices, contributing to a greener and more resilient planet. With a firm focus on sustainability, the company collaborates with partners and stakeholders across the globe to drive positive change and innovation. DSM-Firmenich continues to set benchmarks in the industry, ensuring a healthier and more sustainable future.