Duke Energy, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a leading electric power and natural gas holding company in the United States. Established in 1904, Duke Energy has grown to become one of the largest electric power companies in the country, serving approximately 7.7 million customers across several states. The company's extensive portfolio includes a mix of coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, and renewable energy sources, ensuring reliable and sustainable energy production and distribution.

Under the leadership of CEO Lynn Good, Duke Energy continues to advance its mission of providing affordable, reliable, and clean energy to its customers. The company invests heavily in modernising its infrastructure, integrating advanced technologies, and expanding its renewable energy capabilities. Duke Energy also prioritises environmental stewardship and community engagement, working diligently to reduce its carbon footprint and support economic development in the regions it serves.

Duke Energy's comprehensive services span energy production, electric utility, natural gas distribution, and the operation of power plants. Additionally, the company is at the forefront of developing and implementing smart grid technology, enhancing the efficiency and resilience of its energy infrastructure. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, Duke Energy continues to shape the future of energy in the United States.