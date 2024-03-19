Company Profile

Founded in 2003, EDF Energy is a leading energy company based in London, United Kingdom. With a workforce of around 12,000 employees, the company is committed to driving the transition to a sustainable energy future. Under the leadership of CEO Simone Rossi, EDF Energy focuses on delivering safe, reliable, and affordable energy solutions to millions of customers across the UK.

EDF Energy plays a crucial role in the energy sector by managing a diverse portfolio of energy production and supply activities. The company is at the forefront of the renewable energy movement, investing heavily in wind, solar, and other green technologies. Furthermore, EDF Energy offers a range of smart metering and billing services, ensuring customers have access to real-time energy usage data and accurate billing information.

In addition to its core services, EDF Energy provides energy efficiency consulting, helping businesses and organisations optimise their energy consumption and reduce costs. The company's technical services and maintenance support ensure the smooth and efficient operation of energy infrastructures. EDF Energy is dedicated to innovation and excellence, striving to meet the evolving energy needs of its customers while contributing to a more sustainable world.