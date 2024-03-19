EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables — the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group, which is one of the largest utilities globally by revenue and largest carbon free electricity producer in the world. It is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with more than 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. Working across four business lines — grid scale power, distribution scale power, asset optimisation and onsite solutions — its North American portfolio consists of 18GW of developed projects and 14.6GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables owns and operates its own assets across North America as well as providing services to third parties.