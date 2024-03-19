Elevance Health is a leading health company dedicated to transforming lives and communities by providing high-quality healthcare solutions. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Elevance Health operates with a commitment to delivering health benefits and services that improve health outcomes and advance health equity. Since its founding in 2004, the company has grown to become a pivotal player in the health sector.

Under the leadership of CEO Gail K. Boudreaux, Elevance Health focuses on innovative and comprehensive healthcare plans, health insurance solutions, and specialty health services. The company also provides critical services in Medicare and Medicaid, addressing the needs of diverse populations across the United States. Elevance Health’s well-being programmes and population health management initiatives are designed to promote sustainable and healthier communities.

Elevance Health utilises advanced healthcare technologies, including telehealth services, to enhance patient care and accessibility. By leveraging data-driven approaches and a person-centred philosophy, the company continues to make significant strides in the health industry, ensuring that individuals receive the care they need to thrive. With a workforce of 104,900 dedicated employees, Elevance Health remains committed to its mission of improving health at every stage of life.