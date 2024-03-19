Company Profile

Emera, headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is a leading energy and services company that has been powering communities since 1998. With a robust workforce of 11,000 dedicated employees, Emera is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions across its diversified portfolio. The company operates in North America, the Caribbean, and Europe, offering a wide range of services that include electricity distribution, natural gas services, and renewable energy projects.

Under the leadership of CEO Scott Balfour, Emera has achieved significant milestones in its journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. The company's focus on innovation and infrastructure development ensures that it remains at the forefront of the energy sector. Emera's investments in renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power reflect its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and fostering environmental stewardship.

With an annual revenue of $7.6 billion USD, Emera continues to grow and expand its footprint globally. The company's dedication to customer service and community engagement underscores its mission to create value for both stakeholders and the communities it serves. Emera's strategic approach to energy generation and distribution positions it as a key player in the utility services industry, driving forward with a vision of a greener and more sustainable world.