Emerson Electric

Company Profile

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a global leader in technology and engineering, providing innovative solutions for a wide range of industries. Founded in 1890, the company has grown to employ 87,000 talented professionals worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Lal Karsanbhai, Emerson continues to push boundaries in automation solutions and beyond.

Emerson offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including automation solutions, climate technologies, industrial automation, and precision tools. Their expertise extends to business consulting and digital transformation, ensuring clients can leverage cutting-edge technology for improved efficiency and sustainability. Emerson’s commitment to environmental sustainability is reflected in their innovative approach and advanced solutions.

With a steadfast focus on driving progress and excellence, Emerson supports a diverse range of industries, from commercial and residential sectors to industrial enterprises. Their dedication to innovation and quality has cemented their reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance productivity and achieve sustainable growth.