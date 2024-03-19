Founded in 1997, EnBW (Energie Baden-Württemberg AG) is a leading energy company based in Karlsruhe, Germany. With a commitment to the sustainable production and supply of energy, EnBW serves millions of customers by providing reliable and innovative energy solutions.

EnBW is dedicated to driving the energy transition forward through investments in renewable energy sources, smart grids, and e-mobility solutions. The company plays a crucial role in the development and implementation of modern energy infrastructure, ensuring a stable and efficient energy supply for the future.

As a major player in the energy sector, EnBW focuses on power generation, energy trading, and utility services. Under the leadership of CEO Frank Mastiaux, the company continues to expand its portfolio and adapt to the evolving energy landscape, making significant strides in the transition to a sustainable energy future.