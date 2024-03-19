Enel Group

Enel, founded in 1962 and headquartered in Rome, Italy, is a global energy company committed to driving the transition towards sustainable energy. The company plays a significant role in the power generation and energy distribution sectors, with a strong emphasis on renewable energy sources. Enel's mission is to promote a sustainable future through the adoption of innovative and environmentally friendly technologies.

With a workforce of approximately 62,000 employees, Enel operates across numerous countries, ensuring reliable and efficient energy solutions for millions of customers. The company is a leader in the development of smart grids and energy storage systems, pioneering advancements in the digitalisation of the energy sector. Enel's extensive portfolio includes renewable energy projects, energy efficiency solutions, and electric mobility initiatives.

Under the leadership of CEO Flavio Cattaneo, Enel continues to expand its global footprint, fostering partnerships and initiatives that align with its vision for a sustainable and inclusive energy future. The company's dedication to innovation and sustainability is reflected in its diverse range of services and solutions, which cater to the evolving needs of the modern energy landscape.