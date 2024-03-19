ENEOS Holdings

Company Profile

Founded in 1888, ENEOS has established itself as a leading force in the energy sector. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company is known for its extensive portfolio in petroleum, lubricants, and gas stations, catering to diverse industrial and consumer needs. Over the years, ENEOS has committed to innovation and sustainability, driving advancements in renewable energy and resource development.

ENEOS's extensive network of gas stations and industrial solutions underscores its dedication to providing reliable energy sources and services. The company's focus on cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship places it at the forefront of the global energy market. Under the leadership of CEO Tomohide Miyata, ENEOS continues to evolve, meeting the dynamic demands of the energy landscape.

With a robust workforce of 50,269 employees, ENEOS leverages its expertise to deliver high-quality products and services. The company's strategic initiatives and forward-thinking approach ensure its long-term success and contribution to a sustainable future. ENEOS remains committed to excellence, innovation, and responsible energy practices, solidifying its position as an industry leader.