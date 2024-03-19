Engie, headquartered in La Défense, Courbevoie, France, stands as a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Founded in 2008, the company leverages its expertise in renewable energy, natural gas, and electricity to offer comprehensive solutions that drive sustainable development. Engie is committed to accelerating the transition towards a carbon-neutral world by providing reliable, innovative energy services tailored to the needs of their clients.

With a robust workforce of 97,000 employees, Engie operates in key sectors including energy production, distribution, and infrastructure management. The company focuses on delivering value through the optimisation of energy use and the implementation of sustainable practices. Under the leadership of CEO Catherine MacGregor, Engie continues to expand its presence globally, staying ahead of industry trends and technological advancements.

Engie's services encompass a wide range of energy solutions, from renewable energy projects to energy efficiency measures for businesses and communities. Their strategic approach ensures the integration of cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, promoting a balanced energy mix. Engie's commitment to sustainability is reflected in their ongoing efforts to innovate and lead in the evolving energy landscape.