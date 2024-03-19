Equifax is a leading global data, analytics, and technology company, founded in 1899. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax has grown to serve clients in over 24 countries. The company provides a wide range of services, including credit reporting, identity and fraud solutions, data analytics, and decisioning technology.

With a focus on transforming knowledge into insights, Equifax empowers businesses and consumers alike to make informed decisions. By leveraging advanced technology and a robust data infrastructure, Equifax delivers reliable solutions that enhance financial health and drive growth. The company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy in all its operations.

Under the leadership of CEO Mark W. Begor, Equifax continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the market. The company's comprehensive suite of services supports a wide range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, retail, and government. Equifax's dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction has cemented its position as a trusted leader in the data and analytics industry.