Since its founding in 1972, Equinor has been at the forefront of energy production and innovation. Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, the company operates with a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Equinor’s portfolio includes a diverse range of services from oil and gas exploration to renewable energy solutions, particularly in offshore wind and carbon capture technologies.

Under the leadership of CEO Anders Opedal, Equinor continues to drive the global energy transition. The company employs around 23,000 people dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies and practices that meet the world’s energy needs while reducing environmental impact. Equinor’s efforts are not just focused on current energy demands but also on shaping the future of energy in a more sustainable direction.

Equinor is not only committed to delivering energy but also to making a positive impact on the communities it serves and the environment. The company’s strategic initiatives and investments in renewable energy sources underscore its role as a leader in the energy sector. Equinor is well-positioned to navigate and influence the evolving energy landscape, ensuring a balance between energy demands and ecological stewardship.