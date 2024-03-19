Equity Residential

Company Profile

Founded in 1967, Equity Apartments has grown to become one of the largest and most respected property management companies in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Equity Apartments specialises in providing high-quality living spaces across major metropolitan areas. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service, innovative solutions, and sustainable living environments.

Equity Apartments manages a diverse portfolio of residential properties, catering to a wide range of resident needs and preferences. The company prides itself on its commitment to excellence, leveraging decades of experience to offer top-notch amenities and services. From luxury high-rises to community-focused properties, Equity Apartments consistently delivers value and satisfaction to its residents.

With a workforce of approximately 2,700 employees, Equity Apartments continues to lead the industry under the guidance of its CEO. The company's focus on sustainability, technology integration, and resident engagement ensures that it remains at the forefront of the property management sector. Equity Apartments is dedicated to creating vibrant communities that residents are proud to call home.