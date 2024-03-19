Erste Group Bank

Company Profile

Founded in 1819, Erste Group is one of the leading financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the group employs around 46,000 people and serves over 16 million clients across seven countries. With a rich history spanning over two centuries, Erste Group has been committed to providing high-quality banking and financial services to individuals and businesses alike.

Erste Group offers a comprehensive range of services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking. The group also provides asset management and financial advisory services, catering to the needs of both private and institutional clients. By leveraging its extensive network and deep local market knowledge, Erste Group delivers tailored financial solutions that support personal and business growth.

Under the leadership of CEO Peter Bosek, Erste Group continues to innovate and adapt to the evolving financial landscape. The group remains focused on its core mission of promoting financial stability and prosperity in the regions it serves. With a strong commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, Erste Group is dedicated to making a positive impact on the communities in which it operates.