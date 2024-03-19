EssilorLuxottica, headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France, is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, optical equipment, and eyewear. Founded in 2018, the company has grown to become a pivotal player in the optical industry, providing innovative solutions in vision care and eyewear.

Under the leadership of CEO Francesco Milleri, EssilorLuxottica aims to address the world's vision needs through a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that span from prescription glasses to sunglasses, and everything in between. With a robust retail and wholesale presence, the company serves a diverse customer base worldwide.

EssilorLuxottica continues to push the boundaries of innovation in vision health by leveraging advanced technologies and maintaining a strong commitment to quality. This approach ensures they remain at the forefront of the industry, meeting the evolving needs of customers and setting new standards in optical care.