EssilorLuxottica Company Facts
HQ Location
Charenton-le-Pont, France
Employee Count
190000
CEO
Francesco Milleri
Revenue
€28.07bn

EssilorLuxottica, headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France, is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, optical equipment, and eyewear. Founded in 2018, the company has grown to become a pivotal player in the optical industry, providing innovative solutions in vision care and eyewear.

Under the leadership of CEO Francesco Milleri, EssilorLuxottica aims to address the world's vision needs through a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that span from prescription glasses to sunglasses, and everything in between. With a robust retail and wholesale presence, the company serves a diverse customer base worldwide.

EssilorLuxottica continues to push the boundaries of innovation in vision health by leveraging advanced technologies and maintaining a strong commitment to quality. This approach ensures they remain at the forefront of the industry, meeting the evolving needs of customers and setting new standards in optical care.

Keywords and Services
eyewear
lenses
vision care
retail
wholesale
optical equipment
prescription glasses
sunglasses
