Company Profile

Evergy, founded in 2018, is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. As a leading utility service provider, Evergy is dedicated to delivering sustainable and reliable energy solutions to its customers. The company is at the forefront of integrating renewable energy and smart grid technology into its infrastructure, ensuring a cleaner and more efficient energy future.

With a workforce of 4,660 employees, Evergy is committed to providing exceptional customer service and innovative energy management solutions. The company invests heavily in infrastructure development to meet the growing demands of its customer base while prioritising environmental sustainability. Under the leadership of CEO David Campbell, Evergy continues to drive initiatives that promote energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprints.

Evergy's portfolio includes a range of services such as renewable energy production, smart grid technology implementation, and comprehensive energy management solutions. By focusing on sustainable and clean energy, Evergy aims to contribute to a greener future and support the global transition to renewable energy sources.