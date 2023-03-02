Eviden

Eviden designs the scope composed of Atos’ digital, cloud, big data, net zero, consulting and security business lines. It will be a global leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation.

As a next-generation digital business with worldwide leading positions in digital, cloud, data, advanced computing and security, it brings deep expertise for all industries in more than 53 countries.

By uniting unique high-end technologies across the full digital continuum with 57,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of technologies for enterprises and public authorities, helping them to build their digital future. Eviden is an Atos Group business with an annual revenue of around €5bn.