Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Evolution Gaming Group AB

Evolution Gaming Group AB Company Facts
HQ Location
Stockholm, Sweden
Employee Count
16,000
CEO
Martin Carlesund
Revenue
€1.6 billion
Company Profile

Evolution is a global leader in the online gaming industry, dedicated to providing the best in live casino services. Founded in 2006, Evolution has grown to become a major player in the gaming world, known for its innovative solutions and seamless integration capabilities.

With a focus on business and enterprise offerings, Evolution delivers a wide range of services, including live casino, game shows, and slots. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and boasts a team of 7,500 employees committed to delivering excellence.

Under the leadership of CEO Martin Carlesund, Evolution continues to expand its portfolio and enhance its services to meet the evolving demands of the gaming industry. The company's dedication to quality and innovation has earned it a strong reputation and a loyal client base.

Keywords and Services
live casino
game shows
slots
innovative solutions
seamless integration
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!