Evolution Gaming Group AB

Company Profile

Evolution is a global leader in the online gaming industry, dedicated to providing the best in live casino services. Founded in 2006, Evolution has grown to become a major player in the gaming world, known for its innovative solutions and seamless integration capabilities.

With a focus on business and enterprise offerings, Evolution delivers a wide range of services, including live casino, game shows, and slots. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and boasts a team of 7,500 employees committed to delivering excellence.

Under the leadership of CEO Martin Carlesund, Evolution continues to expand its portfolio and enhance its services to meet the evolving demands of the gaming industry. The company's dedication to quality and innovation has earned it a strong reputation and a loyal client base.