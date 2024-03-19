ExxonMobil, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a leading global energy company formed in 1972. With a workforce of 62,000 employees, the company is dedicated to meeting the world's growing demand for energy in an economically, environmentally, and socially responsible manner.

Under the leadership of CEO Darren Woods, ExxonMobil engages in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company also manufactures and sells petrochemical products, such as olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, which are essential to modern life.

ExxonMobil remains committed to technological innovation and operational excellence. The company leverages cutting-edge technologies and advanced research to enhance its energy production capabilities while focusing on sustainability and reducing environmental impact.