Profile Picture

EY

Profile Picture
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society, and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
Visit Partner Website

Videos with EY

View All

How EY is helping Lyft raise its post IPO game

Executives in EY

View All

Larry Phelan

EY Global Chief Procurement Officer

Read more