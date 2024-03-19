Company Profile

Established in 2011, FE Horizon is a leading British enterprise delivering innovative cloud computing, data analytics, and AI solutions. Located in Hong Kong, the company has grown to employ 19,337 professionals dedicated to transforming businesses with cutting-edge technology. Under the leadership of CEO Fanxing Kong, FE Horizon has built a reputation for excellence in IT consulting and enterprise software.

FE Horizon's comprehensive suite of services enables organisations to optimise their operations, enhance productivity, and drive growth. By leveraging advanced cloud platforms and AI-driven insights, the company helps clients navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with confidence and agility. Their expertise in data analytics empowers businesses to make informed decisions and achieve sustainable success.

Committed to delivering value and innovation, FE Horizon collaborates with enterprises across various industries to tailor solutions that meet their unique needs. By prioritising client success and fostering long-term partnerships, FE Horizon continues to be a trusted partner in the journey towards digital transformation.