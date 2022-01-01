Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State University comes from a proud and distinguished history. It is the second oldest public institution in North Carolina, which was founded by seven black citizens and the black community of Fayetteville who established and supported the Howard School on November 29, 1867 for the purpose of educating black children..

With more than 6,800 students and 1,350 faculty and staff, the university is a major driver of economic growth in the surrounding community, equipping students with a high quality, affordable education. FSU students contribute more than 6,000 hours per semester through its service-learning initiatives.