Company Profile

Founded in 1947, Ferrari has etched its name as a hallmark of luxury and high-performance in the automotive industry. Based in Maranello, Italy, the company has a rich heritage in racing, particularly in Formula 1, which has significantly influenced its engineering prowess and design philosophy. Ferrari is synonymous with exclusivity, innovation, and cutting-edge technology, consistently setting benchmarks in the world of luxury sports cars.

Under the leadership of CEO Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in automotive engineering. The company prides itself on its ability to merge stunning design with unparalleled performance, creating vehicles that are not only powerful but also aesthetically captivating. Each Ferrari is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail.

The company offers a range of bespoke services, allowing customers to personalise their vehicles to an extraordinary degree. This customisation ensures that each Ferrari is unique, reflecting the individual tastes and preferences of its owner. Ferrari's focus on innovation and technological advancements ensures that it remains at the forefront of the automotive industry, continually redefining the standards for high-performance vehicles.