Company Profile

Founded in 1952, Ferrovial is a global leader in infrastructure development and operation, with a rich history and a commitment to sustainability and innovation. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Ferrovial employs approximately 24,799 people worldwide, all working towards creating and maintaining sustainable infrastructures.

Ferrovial's core operations span across various sectors including construction, toll roads, airports, and environmental services. The company is dedicated to improving urban mobility, enhancing the quality of life for millions of people. Ferrovial continuously seeks innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of society, ensuring that its projects are both efficient and environmentally friendly.

Under the leadership of CEO Ignacio Madridejos, Ferrovial remains at the forefront of the infrastructure industry, leveraging technology and expertise to deliver high-quality services and projects. The company's ongoing commitment to excellence and sustainability is evident in its impressive portfolio and global reach.