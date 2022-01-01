Finastra

The future of finance is open. Finastra’s purpose is to unlock the power of finance for everyone. The firm builds and delivers innovative, next-generation technology on its open Fusion software architecture and cloud ecosystem. It’s the largest pure-play software vendor that serves the entire financial services industry, working with over 8,600 customers, including 90 of the top 100 global banks. Scale and reach allow it to build long-lasting relationships that put its customers and their customers first—delivering mission-critical solutions for financial institutions of all sizes.