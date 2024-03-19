First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) was established in 2017 through the merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, FAB is the largest bank in the UAE by total assets, serving a diverse range of customers across the globe. With a workforce of 16,000 employees, the bank is dedicated to delivering superior financial services and products to its clients.

FAB's corporate banking division offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, including lending, trade finance, and cash management. The bank's retail banking arm provides a wide range of products such as personal loans, mortgages, and credit cards to individual customers. Additionally, FAB's wealth management services cater to high-net-worth individuals, delivering personalised investment solutions and advisory services.

Committed to innovation and growth, FAB continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining a strong focus on customer satisfaction. The bank's Islamic banking services adhere to Sharia principles, offering ethical financial solutions. Through its global markets division, FAB provides clients with access to international trading platforms and financial instruments. Led by CEO Hana Al Rostamani, the bank strives to be at the forefront of the financial industry, setting new standards for excellence and sustainability.