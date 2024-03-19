Company Profile

First Horizon, established in 1864 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, has a rich history of providing comprehensive banking and financial services. Under the leadership of CEO Bryan Jordan, the company has developed a robust portfolio that caters to both individual and business clients. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, First Horizon has become a trusted name in the financial sector.

Serving a diverse clientele, First Horizon offers an array of services including personal banking, wealth management, and mortgage solutions. Business clients benefit from tailored banking solutions designed to meet their unique needs. The company's focus on technological advancements ensures seamless banking experiences, aligning with modern financial demands.

First Horizon's dedication extends beyond financial services, as it actively contributes to community development through various initiatives. With a workforce of 7,600 employees, the company maintains a strong presence across its operating regions. This commitment to excellence and community engagement underscores First Horizon's position as a leader in the banking industry.