Ford Motor Company, headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, USA, has been a cornerstone of the global automotive industry since its founding in 1903. Under the leadership of CEO Jim Farley, Ford continues to innovate and shape the future of transportation, building on its rich heritage of manufacturing excellence and technological advancement.

With a workforce of 177,000 employees, Ford is dedicated to delivering high-quality vehicles and cutting-edge technology solutions. The company’s offerings span from traditional automotive manufacturing and vehicle retail to advanced financing options and fleet management services. Ford is at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, striving to make sustainable mobility accessible to everyone.

Ford's commitment to progress is evident in its development of autonomous driving technology and mobility solutions designed to enhance the driving experience and improve urban transportation. Leveraging its extensive expertise and resources, Ford is not only building the cars of the future but also the systems and infrastructure needed to support them.