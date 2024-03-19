Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group, headquartered in Perth, Australia, is a global leader in iron ore production. Established in 2003, Fortescue has rapidly expanded its operations to become one of the largest iron ore producers in the world. The company operates fully integrated mining, rail, and port operations, delivering high-quality iron ore to customers worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Dino Otranto, Fortescue drives innovation and efficiency in the mining sector. The company is committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship, continuously exploring new energy solutions and implementing advanced technologies to reduce its carbon footprint. With a workforce of 11,000, Fortescue prioritises safety, diversity, and community engagement in all its operations.

Fortescue's portfolio includes extensive iron ore deposits and significant infrastructure capabilities, ensuring reliable and competitive supply chains. The company's strategic investments in resource exploration and project development underscore its commitment to long-term growth and value creation. Fortescue Metals Group remains at the forefront of the mining industry, setting benchmarks in operational excellence and sustainable practices.