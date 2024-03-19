Fortinet, founded in 2000, stands at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry, dedicated to providing robust and comprehensive security solutions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Fortinet has grown to an impressive team of 15,000 employees worldwide, all focused on securing the digital assets of businesses and enterprises. Led by CEO Ken Xie, the company continues to innovate and expand its security offerings to meet the evolving threats in today's digital landscape.

Fortinet's extensive portfolio includes advanced firewall solutions, network security, and threat protection services. The company's commitment to securing enterprise environments is evident through its continuous development of cutting-edge technologies designed to protect against cyber threats. With a strong emphasis on research and innovation, Fortinet remains a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable and effective security measures.

As an industry leader, Fortinet has established a reputation for delivering high-quality security solutions that cater to the needs of diverse industries. The company's dedication to excellence is reflected in its substantial annual revenue, highlighting its success in providing value to its customers. Fortinet's mission is to secure and protect the digital futures of organisations worldwide, ensuring a safer and more secure digital experience for all.