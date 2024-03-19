Company Profile

Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company, founded in 2016 with headquarters in Everett, Washington. The company operates through a range of segments, providing essential technologies and expertise to customers worldwide. With a broad portfolio that includes industrial technology, professional instrumentation, automation, and data acquisition solutions, Fortive supports various industries including healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing.

The company is spearheaded by James A. Lico, who drives Fortive's commitment to innovation and excellence. The organisation prides itself on its ability to leverage its technical capabilities to generate long-term customer value. Fortive's enterprises are united by a shared purpose of making the world a stronger, safer, and smarter place.

Fortive's business model focuses on continuous improvement and operational efficiency. Its services and solutions are tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses, harnessing advanced technology and data-driven insights. Through its commitment to sustainability and customer-centric approach, Fortive aims to deliver impactful solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency across various sectors.