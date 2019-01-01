Fraport AG

Fraport AG was established in 1924 and has almost a century of aviation expertise. The company is responsible for airport operations management solutions implemented to improve safety within airports, increase the flow of passengers and reduce issues in the departure, arrival, and transfer processes.

In 2019, Fraport AG generated sales of around €3.7bn and a profit of €454mn but, since then, has battled with COVID-19 to regenerate earnings. More than 182 million passengers flew with airports in which Fraport AG holds a 50% stake—this was significantly reduced in 2021, down to around 86 million.