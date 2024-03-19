Freeport-McMoRan

Founded in 1987, the company has established itself as a cornerstone in the financial sector, providing a range of financial services including investment banking, wealth management, and retail banking. With its headquarters in London, the company operates with a workforce of 28,000 dedicated professionals.

Under the leadership of CEO Richard Adkerson, the company has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of its clients. The firm specialises in areas such as mortgage lending and investment banking, offering tailored solutions for both personal and business financial needs.

Over the years, the company has built a reputation for reliability and innovation, consistently delivering high-quality services to its clients. Its comprehensive approach ensures that it remains a leading player in the financial services industry.