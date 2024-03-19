Company Profile

Founded in 1984, GAIL (India) Limited has grown to become India's leading natural gas company. The company operates across multiple segments including Transmission, City Gas Distribution, Petrochemicals, Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Exploration and Production. GAIL’s robust infrastructure and extensive pipeline network have played a crucial role in India's ongoing energy security and development.

With headquarters in New Delhi, GAIL employs approximately 8,000 dedicated professionals. Under the leadership of CEO Manoj Jain, the company has continuously pursued excellence in its operations, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the industry. GAIL is committed to sustainable development and innovative solutions for energy management, reinforcing its status as a key player in the global energy market.

GAIL's services span a wide range of activities including natural gas transmission, LPG production and transmission, petrochemical production, city gas distribution, and exploration and production of hydrocarbons. The company is also involved in renewable energy projects and has a significant presence in the global LNG market. As a responsible corporate entity, GAIL prioritises environmental sustainability and community development, contributing to India's growth story.