Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium, founded in 2000, is headquartered in Xinyu, Jiangxi, China. As one of the world's leading lithium companies, Ganfeng Lithium has a comprehensive lithium industry chain. The company's expertise spans lithium resource development and refining, battery manufacturing, and recycling, ensuring a sustainable and efficient supply of lithium products to global markets.

With a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, Ganfeng Lithium leverages advanced technology to provide high-quality lithium compounds and batteries. The company's diverse portfolio includes lithium extraction, processing, and recycling, which supports various industries such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage. Ganfeng Lithium's integrated approach ensures that they meet the growing demand for lithium products while adhering to stringent environmental standards.

Under the leadership of CEO Li Liangbin, Ganfeng Lithium continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its technological capabilities. The company's dedication to research and development has positioned it as a pioneer in the lithium industry, driving advancements in energy storage solutions and contributing to the global transition to a sustainable energy future.