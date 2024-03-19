Profile Picture
Garmin Company Facts
HQ Location
Olathe, Kansas
Employee Count
20000
CEO
Cliff Pemble
Revenue
5.462bn

Garmin, established in 1989, has consistently pushed boundaries in GPS technology and consumer electronics. Headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, Garmin's innovative solutions cater to various markets, including automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor, and fitness.

Garmin's commitment to quality and performance is evident in its comprehensive product portfolio, ranging from GPS navigation systems to wearable technology. The company leverages its extensive expertise to enhance user experiences through cutting-edge design and functionality.

As a global leader, Garmin continuously evolves, integrating advanced technology to meet the dynamic needs of its diverse customer base. With a dedicated workforce of around 20,000 employees, Garmin's influence spans the globe, reinforcing its reputation for excellence in the tech industry.

Keywords and Services
GPS technology
consumer electronics
automotive navigation
aviation systems
marine equipment
outdoor gear
fitness wearables
advanced technology
global leader
